People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to help honour carers with a regional award.

The 2022 Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards recognise organisations and individuals who care for the most vulnerable with dignity, kindness, respect and compassion.

They are open to anyone who works in the care sector, including informal and young carers as well as companies.

There are ten categories, including newcomer to care dignity champion, registered manager, care team, community volunteering, palliative care/end of life and social care Covid hero.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health and integrated care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

Cllr Johnny McMahon

“Putting dignity and respect at the heart of what we do as carers is essential and something we expect from all our carers. “I see many examples of people going the extra mile for those they look after which makes me extremely proud. “There are thousands of carers and hundreds of care companies in Staffordshire doing a vital job and it’s important we celebrate and thank them for what they do. “Our annual awards not only give us the chance to do this but the ceremony itself is always a great occasion to bring people together to celebrate. “Please have a think about those special people or care companies and organisations you might know and get them nominated for an award.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more about the awards or nominate at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/dignityincare. The deadline is 31st May.