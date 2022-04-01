A music event near Lichfield this summer will be taking audiences on a trip down memory lane with performances from the likes of Steps and Aqua.

The Back2Festival

Catton Park will host the Back2Festival featuring legends such as UB40, Basshunter, Ultrabeat, Vengaboys, Artful Dodger and Sweet Female Attitude.

The event will run from 30th June to 3rd July.

It will also feature The Big Queer Rave courtesy of LGBT venue The Nightingale Club, with DJs such as Simon Baker, Robbie Lewis, Simon Harris, Just Soriah and Craig Laws.

Day tickets are on sale from £25, with four-night weekend camping tickets available from £129.99. For more details and to book visit www.back2festivals.co.uk/tickets.