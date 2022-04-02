Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd

A Burntwood councillor has confirmed details of an online advice surgery.

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd, independent representative for the Burntwood North division at Staffordshire County Council, said residents would be able to raise issues of concern with him during the Facebook sessions.

The advice surgeries come in the wake of controversy over a tree planting scheme which saw him awarded £924 from a county council fund during the build up to and in the days immediately after his election in May 2021.

Despite eventually returning the money last month after an investigation found no trees had been purchased or planted, Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd has remained tight-lipped about why the cash had not been returned earlier.

The now independent councillor – who left the Conservatives after they suspended him – initially suggested he would stand down, before saying he had been “talked out” of the decision and would instead continue to represent the area.

Despite running the upcoming surgery online, Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd said he would look to make future sessions in person.

“I’ll be doing face to face surgeries, but I’ve got to finalise a date for that. “My former party colleagues of course abandoned that concept a while ago.” Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Loughbrough-Rudd will host the first of his advice surgeries at 11am on 9th April. For more details visit his advice surgeries page on Facebook.