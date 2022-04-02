Chasetown FC saw their title hopes dealt a blow after they lost on the road at Carlton Town.

Action from Chasetown v Carlton Town. Picture: Paul Mullins

Despite having a play-off spot confirmed, The Scholars were hoping to keep up the pressure on Ilkeston Town and started on the front foot.

Ben Lund and Liam Kirton fired over several crosses that kept the hosts on their toes, with Danny O’Callaghan heading straight at Shaun Rowley.

The Scholars then went even closer when Joey Butlin saw his effort clawed off the line by Rowley.

Carlton were vastly improved after the interval and the visitors were restricted to long range efforts.

Eventually, it was the hosts who broke the deadlock in the 81st minute. Former Chasetown player Aaron Opoku stole in at the far post to slide the ball past Curtis Pond.

Town added a second when Aaron O’Connor netted as the Nottinghamshire side kept their own play-off hopes alive, while The Scholars also saw an Ilkeston win add more misery to their afternoon.