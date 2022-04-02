Figures have revealed that a free service supporting victims of sexual assault and abuse in Staffordshire has supported more than 650 people in its first year.

The Survive Sexual Assault and Sexual Abuse Service works with adults and children, as well as close family members.

The organisation is funded by the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office and delivered by Staffordshire Women’s Aid, with service users able to receive support whether the crime had been reported to the police or not.

Statistics reveal that since coming into operation the service had worked with 542 women and 51 men who had been victims, while 134 children and 68 people with learning difficulties had been supported.

The organisation said 103 of the victims had been from the LGBT community.

Dickie James, chief executive of Staffordshire Women’s Aid, said:

“Victims of sexual violence, whether recent or historical, need and deserve a sensitive and timely response, flexible to their individual experiences and needs. “Survive works across the communities of Staffordshire to meet these needs through practical and emotional support which is trauma informed. “I’m very proud we were able to set up and mobilise this vital service in partnership with the Staffordshire Commisioner’s office, in spite of the challenges of lockdown. “As we move forward, it is needed more than ever.” Dickie James, Staffordshire Women’s Aid

The Survive service will operate across Staffordshire for two years, with an opportunity for a further two 12-month extensions after that period.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Ensuring victims get the specialist support they need to cope and recover from the impact of crime is a key priority in my new Police and Crime Plan. “The Survive service does just that, placing victims at the heart of the criminal justice process and ensuring they and their loved ones are supported at every stage, in a way that is tailored to their individual circumstances.”

Support from the service is available by calling 0300 330 5959 or emailing survive@staffordshirewomensaid.org.