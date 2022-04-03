Plans for a new pre-school nursery as part of a development in Lichfield have been approved.

An artist’s impression of the new pre-school building

The facility will serve new developments in the Birmingham Road area of the city.

The final details, including the layout of the building, have now been approved by Lichfield District Council.

The site of the building had originally been earmarked for alternative uses, but a planning statement from Fosseway Investments Ltd said the scheme had been forced to undergo a rethink.

“The viability of a multi-storey office scheme has dissipated with little evidence of a return to pre-Covid levels. “The developer has considered and promoted alternative land uses for the site to ensure its long term future and the project team explored a number of concepts while in consultation with agents and end users. “Following this extensive process, it was clear that a single storey children’s nursery would be the most robust land use and meet the growing demand of the area.” Planning statement

Full details of the approved development can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.