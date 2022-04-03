Surreal comedy will be served up when a cult show arrives at a Lichfield city centre venue later this month.

Lost At Shore by Fish Pie

Fish Pie will bring their alternative humour to The Hub at St Mary’s on 21st April with their Lost at Shore show, featuring colourful characters, original songs, dance and puppetry.

It follows Captain Fishfingers and his merry crew as they trawl the oceans in search of cabaret talent to bring back to shore at the Wisewood Social Club.

But a dark turn sees all venues close down, so the only solution is to be found at the depths of the ocean – but who will be crazy enough to risk life and limb in the name of cabaret?

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Stan Skinny brings his latest cult comedy show to his own home town – anyone growing up in Lichfield through the noughties probably encountered The Skinnies. “The identical twins were often found, performing sketches or singing in the streets. “I was delighted to hear Stan went on to develop a professional performance company in Yorkshire, and so when he called to bring his new show back to Lichfield, we couldn’t say no. “Fans of surreal comedy like The Mighty Boosh will love it.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.