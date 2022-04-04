A fundraising effort launched by the leader of Lichfield District Council to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine has topped £7,000.

Support for Ukrainians in Poland. Picture: Doug Pullen

Cllr Doug Pullen travelled to Poland last month to help transport refugees from the border.

After funding his airfare and accommodation himself, he opened an online fundraising page to help fund fuel for the journeys and to also help provide items for those fleeing.

Some of the money has also been used to support an orphanage in Poland helping to care for displaced Ukrainian children.

Cllr Pullen said:

Doug Pullen

“I just needed to do something proactive and being sat here in the UK watching the scenes of war on TV made me feel completely helpless. “The humanitarian organisations were calling out for help to transport refugees to safety, so I booked a flight and headed out to Poland for what turned into six days, with no real plan other than to help wherever it was needed. “The generosity of those that have donated has been amazing and I can’t thank the people of Lichfield enough for their support. It just shows how much empathy there is for what’s happening in Ukraine. “What I saw out there was heart-breaking but there was also so much hope and positivity too – despite being faced with losing their homes and country, those affected were being so brave in the face of such adversity.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

During his six day trip Cllr Pullen transported 12 adults and give children, along with two pet dogs across Poland to help them reach connections to travel to friends and family in countries such as Germany and Spain.

Since returning to the UK, the council leader has continued fundraising and helping to connect other volunteers in the country with people fleeing Ukraine.

“I can’t express my thanks enough for the kind donations people have made to the fundraising appeal. “I speak from first-hand experience that those donations are making a vital difference to the refugees.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

People can donate via Cllr Pullen’s fundraising page.