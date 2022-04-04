Picture: Google Streetview

Councillors may need to spend a few more pennies if they want to push ahead with a plan to renovate a city centre toilet block.

Lichfield City Council had previously approved a £3,500 scheme for the Market Square facilities.

But a meeting of the authority’s Markets Working Group on Wednesday (6th April) will be told that the cost could almost double.

A report said:

“Following the decision of the council to support the recommendation to allocate £3,500 to the improvement of the Market Square toilet block, those who had previously quoted for the work were contacted. “The provider of the lowest quotation advised of a need to revisit to check measurements – and also stated that costs had increased since the original quotation was provided. “On receipt of the revised quotation, the cost of the work had almost doubled. “The second contractor was contacted to confirm his quotation but has not responded. Alternative suppliers are being sought.” Report to Lichfield City Council meeting

The meeting will take place at 10am on Wednesday.