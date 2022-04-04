Councillors may need to spend a few more pennies if they want to push ahead with a plan to renovate a city centre toilet block.
Lichfield City Council had previously approved a £3,500 scheme for the Market Square facilities.
But a meeting of the authority’s Markets Working Group on Wednesday (6th April) will be told that the cost could almost double.
A report said:
“Following the decision of the council to support the recommendation to allocate £3,500 to the improvement of the Market Square toilet block, those who had previously quoted for the work were contacted.
“The provider of the lowest quotation advised of a need to revisit to check measurements – and also stated that costs had increased since the original quotation was provided.
“On receipt of the revised quotation, the cost of the work had almost doubled.
“The second contractor was contacted to confirm his quotation but has not responded. Alternative suppliers are being sought.”Report to Lichfield City Council meeting
The meeting will take place at 10am on Wednesday.
Our volunteers moderated 979 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
Why does it need renovating, as it is only in use by the market traders, they should reopen the toilets in the library.
Our councillors must realise, having their finger on the pulse of reality that the cost of building materials has gone through the roof? The glacial pace of decision making and procurement will always leave them behind the curve on this and any similar project. Maybe a re-branding to “exclusive, exciting toilet facilities for the over 70’s” would see some external investment?
I’ve lived in Lichfield for over 30 years and had no idea there were “public” toilets on Market Square! Beacon Park and B&M parking are both well known. Like the majority of ordinary citizens we appreciate that costs of everything have skyrocketed and unless you undertake the work at time of quote you have to accept the price rise.
@Veteran Ex Army… The public toilets are open by the B and M car park. The toilets in the library unfortunately get left in a horrible state by users, and not surprisingly the library staff don’t want the job of toilet cleaner. Blame the people who behave like pigs for this issue.
TIL there’s a toilet block in the Market Square that isn’t Maccies.
Susan they are not public they are for market stall holders
For clarity, these are not public toilets, they are a facility provided for the use of market traders as one of the benefits of their stall fees.
The toilets on the market Square are for market traders only . We have to pay a daily service charge that’s for the skip and the cleaning of the kitchen and toilet and the use of both
When are the works to the toilets by the entrance to beacon Park going to be finished?
Leave a comment