A furniture and homeware business has signed a lease on a new distribution centre in Fradley.

The Fradley Park unit taken on by The Cotswold Company

The Cotswold Company has taken on the 139,202 sq ft unit after agreeing a ten year deal with Evans Property Group.

The business said the facility would help it continue to expand to meet growing customer demand and create at least 50 new jobs.

Alan Joseph, operations director for The Cotswold Company, said:

“We are delighted to be opening a new distribution centre to help meet the demand for The Cotswold Company products. “Though we have always stayed focused on making promises we can keep, we have not been immune to the supply chain issues many retailers have faced in the last two years. “By expanding our inventory levels we can ensure we deliver for our customers as quickly as possible. “This new state of the art facility provides the perfect platform for our continued expansion and operating as much of our logistics in-house as possible allows us to maintain the high standards our customers expect. ” Alan Joseph, The Cotswold Company

The company hopes to have the new Fradley centre up and running by July 2022.

It is the latest addition to the area, with other occupiers at Fradley Park including Tesco, Faurecia, DHL, Swish, Screwfix, ASOS, IMI Norgren, Stobart Group and Hawkins Logistics.

Richard Bean, portfolio director for Evans Property Group, said: