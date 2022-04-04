Lichfield’s MP says he is pleased a ban on the “despicable” practice of gay conversion therapy will be back on the Government’s agenda.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a backlash from a number of Tory MPs – including Michael Fabricant – after legislation was not originally put forward to block the controversial activity.
The initial decision was criticised by the Lichfield MP who said gay conversion therapy had “no place in a progressive democracy”.
But Mr Fabricant told Lichfield Live he was pleased a rethink of the “politically dumb and crass” decision had taken place.
“Gay conversion therapy is based on the false premise that being gay is some sort of disease – it is not.
“Moreover, this so-called ‘therapy’ does not even work and can be very dangerous. It can involve beatings, electric shocks, threats and worse.
“Some extreme Christian, and other, sects advocate it. To my mind, this practice is very un-Christian.
“I am very pleased that the legislation to ban this practice will now be reintroduced in the Queen’s speech.
“It should never have been dropped in the first place.”Michael Fabricant
