Lichfield’s MP says he is pleased a ban on the “despicable” practice of gay conversion therapy will be back on the Government’s agenda.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a backlash from a number of Tory MPs – including Michael Fabricant – after legislation was not originally put forward to block the controversial activity.

The initial decision was criticised by the Lichfield MP who said gay conversion therapy had “no place in a progressive democracy”.

I am very disappointed that the Government seems to have dropped its plans to outlaw the despicable, cruel and ultimately ineffective practice of gay conversion therapy which has no place in a progressive democracy such as ours. — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) March 31, 2022

But Mr Fabricant told Lichfield Live he was pleased a rethink of the “politically dumb and crass” decision had taken place.