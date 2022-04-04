An open event is offering people the chance to find out more about a community tennis project in Lichfield.

Members of the Beacon Park Tennis group on the court

Beacon Park Tennis will host sessions from 2pm to 3pm on 8th May.

A spokesperson said:

“We did not get chance to have an opening celebration due to Covid restrictions, so we have decided to hold the open day. “It’s free and a chance for the local community to come along and try tennis and connect with other local players.” Beacon Park Tennis spokesperson

The first hour of the event will feature the coach-led Tennis for Free session, with players able to come along and try the sport with equipment provided. Booking can be made online.

The second hour will be event for passholders and regular court users.