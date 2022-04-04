Monkey Business

The organisers of the Littleastonbury Festival have confirmed it is returning after a two year break due to the pandemic.

The event, which helps fundraise for the Little Aston Recreation Ground, will take place on 9th July.

It features local band Monkey Business alongside other acts such as the ABBA Reunion Tribute Band, The Superskas and Benidorm Tom.

A spokesperson said:

“The festival is our main source of raising funds to help maintain the recreation ground, but due to Covid we haven’t been able to have the festival on for two years. “People can apply for tickets before we hold a ballot in May to allocate them.” Littleastonbury Festival spokesperson

Tickets are £25 for adults, £12.50 for juniors and those under five are free.

For more details visit Littleastonbury.co.uk.