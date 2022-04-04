Police chiefs say they will continue to work to close the gender pay gap after the publication of a new report.

The document, which analyses data from 2020 to March 2021, shows that there is a relatively even split between the amount of men and women Staffordshire Police employs.

But the report reveals that the pay gap has risen from 11.7% to 11.95% since 2020.

Staffordshire Police said 37% of officers were women, but that more had joined the ranks during the review period.

“Though the force has recruited 80 more female officers since 2020 – taking the total up to 560 from 480 – due to these being lower-level positions, this has had a negative impact on the calculation of the current gender pay gap.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The force said the difference between the hourly rate for male and female officers is currently £1.71. The gap for police staff is £1.26.

Staffordshire Police said 73% of senior roles were held by women, but added that they were working to promote and encourage women to join the force with programmes already in place.

Recent intakes have seen an “almost equal split” in gender, with 46% of new officers being female.

A spokesperson from Staffordshire Association for Women in Policing said: