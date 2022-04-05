Tips for a perfect BBQ will be on offer in a demonstration at a Lichfield business.
Tippers, located on Europa Way, will host a Kamado Joe showcase between 10am and 1pm on Saturday (9th April).
A spokesperson said:
“Experience the charcoal revolution as Kamado Joe’s expert chefs cook up a storm on the latest ceramic barbecues.
“Watch how they cook a range of food, including tomahawk steaks, kebabs and pizzas.”Tippers spokesperson
For more details, visit the event Facebook page.
