A tomahawk steak cooked on the barbecue

Tips for a perfect BBQ will be on offer in a demonstration at a Lichfield business.

Tippers, located on Europa Way, will host a Kamado Joe showcase between 10am and 1pm on Saturday (9th April).

A spokesperson said:

“Experience the charcoal revolution as Kamado Joe’s expert chefs cook up a storm on the latest ceramic barbecues. “Watch how they cook a range of food, including tomahawk steaks, kebabs and pizzas.” Tippers spokesperson

For more details, visit the event Facebook page.