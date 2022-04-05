A charity event in memory of a record-breaking Burntwood fundraiser will return next month.

The charity cheque being handed over after the last Stephen Sutton Ride Out

The Stephen Sutton Ride Out has not been held for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.

The last time the event was held, it raised more than £8,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Stephen Sutton’s mum Jane said:

“It’s wonderful to be able to confirm that one of my favourite local fundraising events is returning.



“We hope people will once again come out as they have done every year since the first ride out in 2013 and give us a wave and thumbs-up as we pass along the 27-mile route from Lichfield Rugby Club through the villages out towards Tamworth and back through Kings Bromley and Fradley, before the last few miles in Burntwood finishing at Burntwood Rugby Club.”

Stephen Sutton

The total raised for the Teenage Cancer Trust has now passed £5.8million since Stephen started his fundraising efforts prior to his death in 2014.

The ride out will take place on 15th May. More details are available on the event Facebook page.