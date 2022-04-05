Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reassured that new recycling bags have been designed to cope with the British weather.

Households will need to separate card and paper when the new bags are delivered over the next two months, with their blue bins now only used for the other remaining recyclable items.

The change has been introduced after the local authority saw the costs of having waste sorted at recycling centres rise.

Some residents have raised concerns over whether the move would see rubbish blowing around the streets in windy weather if card and paper was put into bags.

But Lichfield District Council spokesperson told Lichfield Live an evaluation of other areas where such a system was in use had shown they would work effectively.

“The Joint Waste Service has spent considerable time evaluating the services of numerous other authorities that have adopted this new approach including Stafford and Newcastle under Lyme. “This has informed decisions on the blue bags’ size and design. For example, to resist strong winds each blue bag contains a 450gram weight in the bottom. “While bags were chosen for the storage of paper and card, blue bins will continue to be used for glass, cans and plastic as they are more suitable in the event of liquid spillage. “When presented for collection blue bags should ideally be placed at the side of the blue bin, or within it at the top, so it can easily be removed by the collector.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Some rural properties will receive purple bins rather than the bags.

Properties will be given a two week “amnesty” after they receive the new recycling items.

“For residents unable to move a bin or bag to the presentation point, The Joint Waste Service offers assisted collections. “Households will be able to request additional bags, online and by telephone, and there will be a two-week amnesty period for households that continue to put paper and card in their blue bin. “After that the bin will not be emptied because failing to separate the glass, cans and plastic could result in the entire load being rejected at the recycling plant.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Council chiefs say the switch to the new system will be more cost effective than the current single blue bin method of recycling collections.

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson said:

“The blue bags have cost approximately £167,000 and the purple bins £60,000. In addition, the Joint Waste Service has invested in new twin compartment vehicles at a cost of £167,000 per annum. “However, the new scheme will mean the substantially higher gate fee charged for sorting recyclable material will be avoided. “This amounts to approximately £700,000 per year.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

More information on the roll out of the new system is available from waste.strategy@lichfielddc.gov.uk.