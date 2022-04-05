Councillors are being asked to amend a policy around the cancellation of Lichfield city centre markets due to weather.

Stalls on Market Square

Members of Lichfield City Council’s markets working group will meet tomorrow (6th April) with issues concerning the impact of high winds on the agenda.

A report to the meeting outlines how some stallholders had claimed it was a “running joke” about how regularly city centre trading was disrupted due to the weather.

Since introducing a policy where traders supply their own gazebos rather than standard stalls, the council has reduced the previous 45mph wind speed limit to 35mph.

“When forecast wind speed is between 35mph and 45mph, the option to trade from vehicles is usually provided – thereby negating the need for a gazebo – but those choosing not to attend are not charged arrears as this method of trading does not suit all traders. “Weather forecasts as supplied by the Met Office are used to determine what wind gust speeds will be, and to comply with its own terms and conditions, the city council must advise traders of any cancelled or reduced market due to forecast severe weather prior to 4pm on the day before the affected market. “The windy weather in February meant that several markets were disrupted and criticism was received from a minority of traders for decisions to reduce the market when windspeed consistently exceeded 35mph.” Report to Lichfield City Council’s markets working group

But the current policy has led to complaints after a Tuesday market in February went ahead, even though winds of 36mph were expected during a one hour period.

One trader who opted not to attend was subsequently charged arrears.

“The markets officer did not feel the need to reduce or close the market due to weather conditions on the day. “An appeal against the decision to charge areas was subsequently received. “The town clerk has refused the appeal, but it does highlight that often the market operator cannot do right for doing wrong – the council allows the market to go ahead and is criticised for it, but reduced markets or cancellations due to high winds make Lichfield markets ‘a joke’. “As a result policies and procedures need to be robust enough to withstand considerable scrutiny. At this time it is not felt that the severe weather policy addresses this element sufficiently.” Report to Lichfield City Council’s markets working group

The working group will discuss proposals to amend the policy when the meeting takes place at 10am.