The links between medical innovation and travel will be explored in the latest Lichfield Lunar Lecture.

Erasmus Darwin House. Picture: Bs0u10e01

Erasmus Darwin House will host a talk by Simon Chaplin and Natasha McEnroe at 7.30pm on 26th May.

Itchy Feet: The finest medical travellers of all time will tell the story of six men and women who combined their knowledge with an ambition to see the globe.

A spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin House said:

“Natasha is a keeper of medicine at the Science Museum and a former director of the Florence Nightingale Museum, while Simon is the former director of the Wellcome Collection and the Hungarian Museum in London. “Both are experienced medical history tour leaders and lecturers.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

The lecture will be held in person and also streamed online. Tickets are £6 and can be booked online.