A blues and roots musician will be heading to Lichfield as part of a UK tour to promote the release of his new album.

Sean Taylor

Sean Taylor will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 15th April.

His new record The Beat Goes On covers themes of love, beauty hope and nature through a fusion of blues, soul, folk, roots, jazz and Americana sounds.

A spokesperson for the musician said:

“Over the last 20 years he has toured the world and released 12 albums – the Sean Taylor sound is a late-night cocktail of Tom Waits, with the voice of Van Morrison and a guitar style of John Martyn. “His live shows feature world class song writing with stories from the road.”

Ticket details are available from The Hub at St Mary’s website.