Lichfield City FC produced a memorable second half performance as they came from behind to win at Whitchurch Alport.

Jack Edwards

Dylan Bath had put the hosts in front after half an hour before Dan Lomas levelled on 50 minutes.

Ivor Green’s men then netted three in the final ten minutes through Jack Edwards, Luke Keen and Max Dixon to secure another three point haul.

City started brightly with Patterson seeing a long range strike go wide before another effort was saved by home stopper Elliot Hall.

A strong opening continued as Keen narrowly failed to steer home a Lomas header across goal.

But it was Whitchurch who would make the breakthrough when Bath rifled past City keeper James Beeson.

The home side almost doubled their lead before the break when a header went narrowly wide before Joe Haines also had to clear on the line.

Lichfield came out firing in the second period and were soon level when an Edwards cross was nodded home at the back post by Lomas.

But Whitchurch almost restored their lead when a strike dropped just over the top of Beeson’s bar.

City had a golden chance to get their noses in front when Keen was pulled back in the box, but Lomas’ penalty was well saved by Elliot.

Keen was continuing to be a menace for the home defence though and he sent another shot just over before Lomas and Fitzgerald were both denied by saves from the Whitchurch keeper.

The crucial goal came ten minutes from time when Edwards cut inside before finding the bottom corner with a left foot strike.

Two minutes later it was 3-1 to Lichfield when Keen tapped home.

A fine win was wrapped up a minute from time when Sam Fitzgerald played in Dixon who powered the ball past Elliot in the hosts’ goal.