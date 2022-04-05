People are being urged to be on their guard against a new scam circulating on WhatsApp.
Staffordshire Police said there had been reports of people being asked to click on a link to receive a free Easter chocolate basket for completing a short quiz.
A spokesperson for the force said:
“When you click on the link you’ll be directed to a website which looks genuine but isn’t, and may be looking to compile your personal and financial details for fraudulent activity.
“It can sometimes be hard to tell if a competition or website is legitimate, but if it seems too good to be true it’s often a scam.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Anyone concerned they may have been the victim of a cyber scam such as this one can report it on the Action Fraud website or by calling 0300 123 2040.
Our volunteers moderated 973 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.