People are being urged to be on their guard against a new scam circulating on WhatsApp.

Staffordshire Police said there had been reports of people being asked to click on a link to receive a free Easter chocolate basket for completing a short quiz.

A spokesperson for the force said:

“When you click on the link you’ll be directed to a website which looks genuine but isn’t, and may be looking to compile your personal and financial details for fraudulent activity. “It can sometimes be hard to tell if a competition or website is legitimate, but if it seems too good to be true it’s often a scam.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone concerned they may have been the victim of a cyber scam such as this one can report it on the Action Fraud website or by calling 0300 123 2040.