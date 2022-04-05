The winners of a photography competition organised by the Naitonal Memorial Arboretum have been unveiled.
The remembrance centre challenged amateur snappers to use natural elements within he 150 acres of woodland and gardens in Alrewas.
Rob Bendelow won the adult category with an image of a great white egret being chased by a grey heron.
The junior title went to Oliver Potter for his photo of a crocuses in a bed of fallen leaves.
Chris Ansell, head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:
“Our photography competition was a fantastic opportunity for our visitors to be inspired by Gerard Hobson’s stunning Wild Arboretum exhibition in our Remembrance Centre, before heading out into our grounds to capture their own beautiful images of wildlife.
“Congratulations to Oliver and Rob, their photos and the other entries prove that, even in winter, the green spaces all around us are teeming with wildlife if you take the time to look for it.”Chris Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum
Our volunteers moderated 973 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.