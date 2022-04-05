Rob Bendelow’s winning image

The winners of a photography competition organised by the Naitonal Memorial Arboretum have been unveiled.

Oliver Potter’s winning image

The remembrance centre challenged amateur snappers to use natural elements within he 150 acres of woodland and gardens in Alrewas.

Rob Bendelow won the adult category with an image of a great white egret being chased by a grey heron.

The junior title went to Oliver Potter for his photo of a crocuses in a bed of fallen leaves.

Chris Ansell, head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: