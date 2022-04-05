Nicky Lawton

A woman who hoped to support St Giles Hospice with a series of running challenges has smashed her fundraising target.

Nicky Lawton initially hoped to collect £300 for the Whittington based hospice, but has already seen more than £600 donated online with a further £225 donated directly to the Whittington based charity.

She kicked off a trio of races with the Cathedral to Castle Run on 1st April and will then take on the Birmingham Half Marathon and Lichfield Half Marathon in May.

Nicky said she had been inspired to raise money for St Giles Hospice following the death of her father Phil Morris in December.

Nicky Lawton with her father Phil Morris

“Dad was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the end of August last year, but contracted sepsis which lead to us losing him on 15th December. “He had only just started having visits from St Giles, but on the weekend where he deteriorated the support we had from them was phenomenal. “We will never forget how they supported us and helped enormously. “I have been a keen runner for a number of years, but never over any great distance. “I wanted to give something back and decided to register for these runs. “Despite initially wanting to raise £300 I’m over the moon to have gone past that figure.”

People can donate to Nicky’s charity challenge via her online fundraising page.