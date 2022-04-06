Efforts to improve energy efficiency at Burntwood Leisure Centre have been hailed in a regional awards scheme.
The introduction of an air source heat pump, LED lighting and solar panels have helped to cut carbon emissions at the facility and reduce energy costs.
The changes saw the centre honoured at the West Midlands Energy Efficiency Awards where they were named joint winners of the Large Scale Project category.
Councillor Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for economic development, leisure and Local Plan, said:
“The energy-saving measures, both inside and outside, will reduce the centre’s carbon emissions by more than one third contributing to our net zero targets and we wish to thank Leisure Energy for delivering them to the centre on behalf of Freedom Leisure and the district council.
“We are delighted that Burntwood Leisure Centre has been recognised in the West Midlands Energy Efficiency Awards – It is a great achievement.Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council
It estimated that the £1million of measures funded by the Public Sector Decarbonation Scheme have led to a reduction in annual carbon emissions at the facility of nearly 260 tonnes or 37% – equivalent to the CO2 emissions of 137 cars.
Ivan Horsfall Turner, chief executive officer of Freedom Leisure, said:
“Minimising environmental impact is a priority for Freedom Leisure right across our organisation and we are very pleased to see the energy efficiency measures at Burntwood Leisure Centre applauded at the recent West Midlands Energy Efficiency Awards.
“The work completed by Leisure Energy in this project has resulted in some excellent environmental outcomes and we will continue to support and work alongside our partner Lichfield District Council to achieve further improvements.”Ivan Horsfall Turner, Freedom Leisure
