Efforts to improve energy efficiency at Burntwood Leisure Centre have been hailed in a regional awards scheme.

The award being handed over to Leisure Energy and Freedom Leisure

The introduction of an air source heat pump, LED lighting and solar panels have helped to cut carbon emissions at the facility and reduce energy costs.

The changes saw the centre honoured at the West Midlands Energy Efficiency Awards where they were named joint winners of the Large Scale Project category.

Councillor Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for economic development, leisure and Local Plan, said:

New solar panels on the roof of Burntwood Leisure Centre

“The energy-saving measures, both inside and outside, will reduce the centre’s carbon emissions by more than one third contributing to our net zero targets and we wish to thank Leisure Energy for delivering them to the centre on behalf of Freedom Leisure and the district council. “We are delighted that Burntwood Leisure Centre has been recognised in the West Midlands Energy Efficiency Awards – It is a great achievement. Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

It estimated that the £1million of measures funded by the Public Sector Decarbonation Scheme have led to a reduction in annual carbon emissions at the facility of nearly 260 tonnes or 37% – equivalent to the CO2 emissions of 137 cars.

Ivan Horsfall Turner, chief executive officer of Freedom Leisure, said: