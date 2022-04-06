Indie and rock hits will be dished up at a Lichfield pub this week.
Five piece outfit The Fazy’s will be at The Feathers Inn on Friday (8th April).
Admission is free and the band are on stage at the Beacon Street bar from 9pm.
