More than 1,500 people have given their views on the future of Beacon Park’s golf course after it emerged the facility could be axed.

The golf course at Beacon Park. Picture: Bs0u10e01

Lichfield District Council previously revealed it was looking at whether the course – which has foot and disc options along with traditional golf – could be repurposed to allow for better use of the space.

A consultation exercise took place after figures revealed that an average of 20 people a day use the facility.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council told Lichfield Live that the long-term future of the site was now being explored.

“We had a really fantastic response to the engagement exercise regarding the future of the golf course, with more than 1,500 responses. “Residents gave us some really helpful feedback and ideas on what use they would like the golf course area put to. “Officers are now exploring the feasibility of some of these options and we look forward to being able to announce some exciting proposals in the near future. “While we’re working through these options, the course will continue to operate for golf, crazy golf, foot and disc golf.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The local authority’s deputy leader, Cllr Iain Eadie had previously spoken about the golf course, saying that “a third the park is only being used by a handful of people”.

Concerns over the future of the open space were eased by Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council who reassured residents that any change of use would not open the door for developers.