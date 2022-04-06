A county health chief has urged parents in Lichfield and Burntwood to ensure eligible children are getting their Covid-19 vaccines.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

The Government has confirmed that more children aged over five can now get their jabs.

It comes as Staffordshire’s coronavirus case rate reached 891.9 per 100,000 people – higher than the average for the West Midlands and England.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, said:

“More of the population getting vaccinated will help to weaken Covid’s ability to spread through our communities and cause health complications to residents. “Although most children in the five to 15 age group won’t be at risk of serious health complications from Covid, by getting vaccinated they’ll help to increase immunity in the population and protect others such as their parents, grandparents and teachers. “I’d urge all parents to support their child to get vaccinated. “This virus has not gone away and getting the vaccine is still the best way to protect yourselves and others.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Further Covid-19 vaccine information and booking details can be found online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine.