Attractions across Lichfield and Burntwood have been highlighted as part of English Tourism Week.

Visit Lichfield team members Kirsty McMahon, Emily Waldron and Lisa Clemson

A new set of visitor packs have been produced which include a guide, short breaks information, a map, trails and information on guided walks.

Lichfield District Council’s Visit Lichfield team said they had been designed to help tourism businesses across the region promote the area.

Drop-in sessions have also been hosted at The George Hotel for business to find out more.

Lisa Clemson, from the Visit Lichfield team, said:

“We had 25 attendees for the drop-in sessions from attraction venues, accommodation, events and pubs. “Cllr Iain Eadie and Cllr Janet Eagland also attended to listen to feedback from local businesses on this initiative and understand how we can continue to support them. “We have also been working closely with a number of our tourism businesses to produce a series of short videos, promoting key attractions. “These videos are all available to view on our YouTube channel and will continue to be used to promote tourism in the region and showcase the wonderful attractions Lichfield has to offer.” Lisa Clemson, Visit Lichfield

The Visit Lichfield team also arranged a number of guided tours during English Tourism Week.

Businesses wanting a tourism pack can contact marketing@lichfielddc.gov.uk.