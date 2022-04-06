A Lichfield retailer has launched an Easter appeal to help support the work of local food banks.

The launch of the Central England Co-op Easter food bank appeal

Collection points are in Central England Co-op stores all year round, but the company said the current cost of living crisis had coincided with a period where the number of donations traditionally drop.

It said the Easter appeal would welcome everyday items to help support struggling families.

Store manager Jamie Joyce said:

“We had an amazing response to our Christmas food bank appeal and we know, after speaking to our food bank partners, that sadly the demand is only growing. “While the majority of our stores have collection points in place all year round, we feel that it is vital to shine a light on the times of year when services are strained and are in need of boost. “Easter, just like summer and Christmas, is one of these times and this is why everyone involved at Central England Co-op is asking customers to dig deep and help support some great and vital local good causes who are providing a lifeline to people in need in your community.” Jamie Joyce, Central England Co-op

Most requested items currently include UHT Milk, long life juice, pasta sauce, sponge puddings, tinned fruit and vegetables, tinned meat and fish, rice pudding and washing up liquid.

A number of food banks are also keen to receive toiletries such as deodorant and toothpaste.

David Clarke, chair of Lichfield Foodbank, said: