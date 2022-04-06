People able to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine are being asked to come forward after it was revealed almost 50 families will be coming to live in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield Cathedral lit up in Ukranian colours

Refugees are resettling in locations across the UK and Europe as people open up their homes and spare rooms to accommodate those fleeing the Russian invasion.

Lichfield District Council confirmed a number of those would be heading for Lichfield and Burntwood in the coming weeks and months.

The local authority has created a new Lichfield Support for Ukraine Facebook page which it hopes will help pull together organisations and individuals able to support those arriving in the area.

“We have nearly 50 families coming to live in our district after fleeing the war. “The page is aiming to bring our new Ukrainian families together with the support they need and the community who will help them as they find their way in a strange country with few possessions. “We want to encourage volunteers and businesses who can offer help to come forward and connect with the people who need help.” Lichfield Support for Ukraine spokesperson

Hosts who are expecting to welcome Ukrainians are being asked to come forward so the council can identify those in need of support.

There will also be future appeals for donations of items and community spaces to hold sessions for the new arrivals, as well as a plea for buddies to help them integrate and get to know others within local communities.

“We are sure over the coming days there will be so much more that we as a caring community can offer people who have lost everything. “We are working with multiple agencies to ensure that the Ukrainian families receive the promised Government support and that host families are given any help they need too. “Whether you’re a host family, a voluntary organisation, a speaker of Russian or Ukrainian, or a refugee, our Facebook page is the place to co-ordinate our efforts in Lichfield district.” Lichfield Support for Ukraine spokesperson

More details are available on the Lichfield Support for Ukraine Facebook page.