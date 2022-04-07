The demolition of factory buildings on a Lichfield site earmarked for a future retail development has almost been completed.
The former GKN factory at Trent Valley has been brought down in recent weeks.
Work will continue to remove rubble from the site which has been empty for a number of years.
The land has previously been earmarked as a potential location for a new Marks and Spencer Food Hall together with another unnamed food retailer.
However, the site has had a chequered past having been the scene of a major fire in 2017 after arsonists struck.
Let’s hope they don’t find the man buried in the pit ? Only Bound Brook people will know his location !!!
