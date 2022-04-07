People travelling by train between Lichfield and London are being urged to make their journeys either side of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

An Avanti West Coast train

Network Rail will close London Euston station as part of track upgrade works on the West Coast Main Line near Watford.

It will mean Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern services from Lichfield Trent Valley will terminate at Milton Keynes between 15th and 18th April.

A Network Rail spokesperson said:

“Passengers needing to travel on the days in between could have longer journeys, fewer available seats and may need to use rail replacement buses.” Network Rail spokesperson

For more details on the planned disruption to services visit www.networkrail.co.uk/wcml.