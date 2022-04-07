A family-run Lichfield company is recruiting for more staff following another surge in business.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers has put out the call for a valuer to catalogue all types of antiques and collectables as well as a receptionist to join their team at The Lichfield Auction Centre in Fradley Park.

As well as opening a new site in Tamworth, the company has seen a continued growth in popularity with appearances on the likes of Bargain Hunt and Dickinson’s Real Deal.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“Antiques and the everchanging auction world are just getting more and more popular and this is a great way to get started in this fascinating industry. “We continued to grow and improve our services throughout the difficult times of Covid and invested back into the area with ten extra staff. “Now we’re on the hunt again for another valuer to join our team – someone with a good all-round knowledge of collectables and antiques. “We are also looking for a receptionist to assist customers in person and over the phone as well as other important tasks such as postage. “Both roles could be full or part-time and candidates should have good computer literacy skills.” Richard Winterton

To apply for a role, email your CV and covering letter to richardwinterton@richardwinterton.co.uk.