Martin Heath Hall

People who have had a stroke are being invited to join a local social group.

Lichfield Stroke Club meets weekly from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday afternoons at Martin Heath Hall on Christchurch Lane.

A spokesperson said:

“Members meet others that have had a stroke in a friendly, relaxed environment enabling chat while playing light hearted games of bingo, with tea and cakes midway through the afternoon. “The group has been meeting for many years and is organised and run by a team of enthusiastic volunteers. “For those living in the Lichfield city area, voluntary transport may be available to assist getting to the hall.” Lichfield Stroke Club spokesperson

For more details, email mlflowers@sky.com or sandra_pinfield@sky.com.