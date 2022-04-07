A series of events will mark Easter week in Lichfield, including a donkey-led procession on Palm Sunday.

The Palm Sunday procession in Lichfield

Services will also take place from 10th to 17th April as Lichfield Cathedral marks Holy Week.

One of the highlights will be the Palm Sunday procession which will start at Speakers’ Corner at 10am and see people walk around the city centre with banners, lights and palm crosses.

The walk will head down Dam Street, through Market Square, Bird Street and up to the cathedral via Beacon Street at 10.30am.

The Very Rev’d Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield, said:

“The procession and the cross remind us that the events we recall took place in full public view, and these signs and gestures are an invitation to everyone to wonder what this man, Jesus, acclaimed as the ‘Christ’, the anointed one, means for us all today.” The Very Rev’d Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

A number of other services will also take place, including:

11th April at 7.30pm: Stations of the Cross

12th April at 7.30pm: Tenebrae

14th April at 7pm: The Liturgy of the Lord’s supper, followed by the Watch in the Garden of Repose

15th April from 2pm to 3pm: Good Friday Liturgy

16th April at 5.30pm: Evening Prayer In Memorium

16th April at 8pm: Easter Vigil

17th April at 10.30am: Choral Eucaharist for Easter

17th April at 4pm: Solemn Choral Evenson with Procession

For more details visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.