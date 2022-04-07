Audiences will be dancing on the ceiling at the Lichfield Garrick when a tribute show comes to the stage.

Lionel: The Music of Lionel Richie will be in he city on 15th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Malcolm Pitt delivers a powerhouse and breathtaking performance in this high octane show celebrating the music of Lionel Richie and the Commodores. “This award-winning, five star production also features a stellar line-up of world class musicians including musical director, Jonny Miller from Talon.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £30 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.