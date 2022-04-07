Audiences will be dancing on the ceiling at the Lichfield Garrick when a tribute show comes to the stage.
Lionel: The Music of Lionel Richie will be in he city on 15th April.
A spokesperson said:
“Malcolm Pitt delivers a powerhouse and breathtaking performance in this high octane show celebrating the music of Lionel Richie and the Commodores.
“This award-winning, five star production also features a stellar line-up of world class musicians including musical director, Jonny Miller from Talon.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are £30 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.
Our volunteers moderated 998 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
£30!!!!! For a tribute act???? Are they mad?!?!!
Leave a comment