A variety show in Lichfield has been announced to help raise money for victims of the war in Ukraine.

Taking place at the Lichfield Garrick on 15th May, the event will be compered by Sam Rabone, best known as the theatre’s long-standing pantomime dame.

He will be joined by the likes of CBeebies stars Katy Ashworth and Rebecca Keatley, as well as panto favourites Ben Thornton and Maria Connelly.

Money raised from the event will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanity Appeal and Lichfield City of Sanctuary.

Sam Rabone

Sam said:

“It’s a pleasure to be hosting and curating this night of fun for the whole family, while trying to raise as much money as we can for a worthy cause. “It’s fabulous to have a night of variety on in Lichfield too – and a huge shout out to all the acts who are giving up their time to raise the money with us.” Sam Rabone

Others on the bill include Stage Door Jonny, Dancefloored, juggler Steve Arnold, cabaret performer Kiki Lovechild and Craig David tribute act Kurtis Ray – with other surprises expected on the night.

The show starts at 5pm, but doors will open from 4pm for pre-show entertainment from Rob Taylor, the Vegas Showgirls and close-up magician James Mitchell.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for children. Tickets are available from www.lichfieldgarrick.com/concertforukraine.