The widow of a man killed after being knocked off his bike by a car is organising a charity run in his memory.

Chris Carey with one of his children

The Rainbow Run will be held in Beacon Park on 1st May.

Zoe Carey hopes to raise money for road safety charity Brake after her husband Chris Carey’s death in 2020.

She said:

“Chris was tragically taken in a road accident at just 38-years-old and is much loved and missed everyday. “We were living in Coventry when he got knocked off his bike by a car when he was cycling to work one morning “We had two children and I was pregnant with our third. “He was a very kind, thoughtful caring person and much loved and respected.” Zoe Carey

The family run will cover a 5km course in two laps around the park.

“Wear your favourite, brightest coloured clothes around the route. “It doesn’t matter if you walk, run, hop, skip or jump. “It’s set to be a fantastic family event, so why not get a little active and join us.” Zoe Carey

More details on how to sign up for the fundraising run are available online.