Mike Bullard and Liam Dillon

Two leading Midlands chefs will face off for a restaurant showdown in Lichfield next week.

Liam Dillon and Mike Bullard will create a six-course dinner between them at The Boat Inn on Wednesday (13th April).

Diners won’t know which chef has served up which dish when they score to decide who walks away with the cook-off crown.

Liam said:

“I’ve known Mike for some time and we’re great friends, so a bit of competition between us has long been on the cards. “This is a great opportunity to go head-to-head and serve up some playful rivalry, while also giving our guests the chance to try our finest menus at the same time. “I have huge respect for Mike and all he’s achieved at The Butchers Social at The Forest Hotel so far and I hope Lichfield is as excited as I am to host him at The Boat Inn later this month. Liam Dillon

Mike said:

“Liam really is, in my opinion, one of the ones to watch in the Midlands, and his food never disappoints. “As a fellow Midlands chef, it’s been great to see how he’s represented the region on stages like Great British Menu, and shown the rest of the country exactly why our food-scene is one to write home about. “It’s going to be tough to beat him, but I’ll certainly be giving it a go. “Versus dinners like this one are such a fantastic way for guests to enjoy two menus in one sitting, while having a bit of fun at the same time.” Mike Bullard

Tickets for the six-course menu are £100 and reservations can now be made on The Boat Inn’s website.