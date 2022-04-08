A new lifesaving defibrillator has been installed by the Darwin Hall Community Association in Lichfield.
The project was the brainchild of the hall’s chairperson Jason Maudsley who was keen to see the equipment in place for users of the facility and the broader Darwin Park community.
The purchase and installation was supported with funding from local councillors Iain Eadie, Jamie Checkland and Andy Smith, as well as former chairperson Sally Gilbert.
Mr Maudsley said:
“The defibrillator is accessible to all should it be required – in the event of a cardiac arrest every second counts.
“It is registered with a national organisation linked to the NHS and ambulance service so in the event of you dialling 999 and giving your location you will be given the access code.
“I’d like to say thank you to all involved in the project as none of it would have been possible without their help.”Jason Maudsley
