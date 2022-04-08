Cllr Iain Eadie and Cllr Jamie Checkland with the new defibrillator

A new lifesaving defibrillator has been installed by the Darwin Hall Community Association in Lichfield.

The project was the brainchild of the hall’s chairperson Jason Maudsley who was keen to see the equipment in place for users of the facility and the broader Darwin Park community.

The purchase and installation was supported with funding from local councillors Iain Eadie, Jamie Checkland and Andy Smith, as well as former chairperson Sally Gilbert.

Mr Maudsley said: