Councillors have been told they “must get to grips” with the issue of weather impacting markets in Lichfield city centre.
A meeting this week saw members of Lichfield City Council asked to amend the wording of a policy to clarify when Market Square sessions will need to be called off after it had been branded “a running joke”.
The current rules state that when winds are predicted to exceed 35mph markets can be called off.
A spokesperson for Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association said action needed to be taken to give certainty to traders and residents.
“Lichfield City Council must get to grips with this problem.
“We have been raising the issue of climate change affecting the market operation over recent years.
“Many local residents use the market on a regular basis and nothing is more frustrating than to go and find it has been cancelled again.
“Either the use of stalls that can withstand the weather or relocating the market out of the wind tunnel is imperative.
“We appreciate the difficulties, but Lichfield City Council who are guardians of the Market Charter should take responsibility for its operation more seriously.”Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association
Since introducing a policy where traders supply their own gazebos rather than standard stalls, the council has reduced the previous 45mph wind speed limit to 35mph.
A report to the markets working group meeting explained:
“When forecast wind speed is between 35mph and 45mph, the option to trade from vehicles is usually provided – thereby negating the need for a gazebo – but those choosing not to attend are not charged arrears as this method of trading does not suit all traders.
“Weather forecasts as supplied by the Met Office are used to determine what wind gust speeds will be, and to comply with its own terms and conditions, the city council must advise traders of any cancelled or reduced market due to forecast severe weather prior to 4pm on the day before the affected market.
“The windy weather in February meant that several markets were disrupted and criticism was received from a minority of traders for decisions to reduce the market when windspeed consistently exceeded 35mph.”Report to Lichfield City Council’s markets working group
It isn’t bad weather that puts me off using the market, it is the bad stalls and poor choice. I should like to see LDC try to improve the quality of the stalls, the range and type of the products for sale and try to attract people back to use the market first. Whenever I walk through it I wonder who, if anyone, actually buys anything. It all appears poor value for money, bad quality and little choice with bored looking stall keepers.
I like the market, it’s very traditional, reminds me rather of where I grew up in darkest Derbyshire. Indeed two of the coldest places on Earth, Heanor & Ripley stand a good 60m higher above sea level than our market, the wind howls and everyone just gets on with business. Perhaps they might share their secrets to success?
Outdoor market affected by the weather! Who would have thought it? It isn’t just the stalls that can blow away in the wind it’s what’s on the stalls as well, something I know from personal and painful experience many years ago (not in Lichfield). It also seems that traders do not like to turn up when the wind is high and the market goes ahead. I don’t blame them, it can’t be much fun. The regular users that BSARA refer to should surely expect cancellations or less traders when it’s windy if it happens that often. But for those disappointed to find a cancelled market there are alternatives in the city centre and surrounding area that are less affected by the weather and sell similar products, they are called ‘shops’ I believe.
