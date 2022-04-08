Councillors have been told they “must get to grips” with the issue of weather impacting markets in Lichfield city centre.

Markets on Market Square

A meeting this week saw members of Lichfield City Council asked to amend the wording of a policy to clarify when Market Square sessions will need to be called off after it had been branded “a running joke”.

The current rules state that when winds are predicted to exceed 35mph markets can be called off.

A spokesperson for Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association said action needed to be taken to give certainty to traders and residents.

“Lichfield City Council must get to grips with this problem. “We have been raising the issue of climate change affecting the market operation over recent years. “Many local residents use the market on a regular basis and nothing is more frustrating than to go and find it has been cancelled again. “Either the use of stalls that can withstand the weather or relocating the market out of the wind tunnel is imperative. “We appreciate the difficulties, but Lichfield City Council who are guardians of the Market Charter should take responsibility for its operation more seriously.” Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association

Since introducing a policy where traders supply their own gazebos rather than standard stalls, the council has reduced the previous 45mph wind speed limit to 35mph.

A report to the markets working group meeting explained: