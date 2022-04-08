Lichfield RUFC will hope to be crowned league champions when they take on Stratford-upon-Avon this weekend.

Picture: Jim Wall

The Myrtle Greens could tie up the Midlands 1 West League title with a game to go if they secure victory at home tomorrow (9th April).

Kick-off is at 3pm, with admission costing £5 adults, £3 concessions and under 18s free.

The second XV are also at home against Luctonians. That encounter gets underway at 2.45pm.