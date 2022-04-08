A new male grooming business is launching in Lichfield next week.

The Men’s Room is the brainchild of beauty entrepreneurs Bryson and April Scott-Simmers.

Based at 22a Tamworth Street, the business will offer service such as gents barbers, colouring, hair systems, spray tans, facials, sports massage and perms.

Bryson said:

“After working in the male beauty and grooming market for 30 years I knew it was time to create a cool space and service where men could feel confident to come into an environment and discuss often sensitive issues around problems like hair loss.

“The Men’s Room will allow men to feel 100% comfortable to have a consultation about anti-wrinkle treatments, hair removal and how to support with hair loss without any embarrassment and in a totally private space.

“Hair loss can be a tricky area for men and we offer services now that can transform people’s lives should they want to look at hair integration systems.

“We also offer a modern barbers service, but we want to be positioned as much more than that with sports massage, waxing and grooming advice services.

“The demand is there but often men are reluctant to seek help for fear of lack of privacy – we have addressed this.”

Bryson Scott-Summers