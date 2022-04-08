A sixth small-scale woodland area is to be planted in Lichfield as part of celebrations to mark the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A Tiny Forest planting day

Five so-called ‘Tiny Forests’ were planted in January across Lichfield and Burntwood at St Michaels Road, Mesnes Green, Burntwood Park, Redwood Park and Eastern Avenue.

A sixth will now be planted on Monday (11th April) in an open space off the A51.

Local volunteers are being encouraged to sign up for the day, with 600 trees in total being planted with the support of environmental charity Earthwatch Europe.

The Tiny Forests initiative is being delivered by Severn Trent with the aim of creating 72 across the region – one for each of the nations and territories competing in the games.

Severn Trent’s forest delivery manager Ricky Dallow said:

“We’ve really enjoyed planting our Tiny Forests across the region. “This site at Christ Church in Lichfield will be our 69th and we are over the moon to have accomplished what we have so far. “We would love to see as many people from the local community join us for what will be a really enjoyable day.” Ricky Dallow, Severn Trent

People can volunteer for the upcoming planting day online.

Councillor Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for climate change and recycling, said: