Helen Riley. Picture: Staffordshire County Council

A key figure in children’s services at Staffordshire County Council is to stand down from her role.

Helen Riley, the director of family and children’s services, is also deputy chief executive of the authority. She will retire after more than 18 years with the council.

As well as children’s services, her role has also included overseeing libraries and the management of country parks.

She said:

“I feel extremely privileged to have spent 18 years with the council in numerous roles, including as director for families and communities for the past seven years. “In my current role, together we have reshaped services to better meet the needs of Staffordshire families, helped safeguard our country parks for future generations and successfully launched a new community library model. “It has been an incredibly difficult decision to leave, but care commitments for my own family means it now feels the right time to do so “There have been some really good times and also some really challenging ones too, but I am proud to have worked with some of the best people in local government and I know I am leaving the directorate in safe hands.” Helen Riley

Helen will take early retirement on 30th June with the process to recruit her responsibilities to begin soon.

Cllr Alan White, leader of the council, said: