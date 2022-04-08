The winner of a Lichfield Festival children’s writing competition will see their story recorded by broadcaster Stephen Fry.

Stephen Fry

Youngsters aged between seven and 11 are being invited to write an original short story on the theme of Green Journeys.

The winning entry will be read and recorded by the former QI host to mark the 40th anniversary of the festival in July.

He performed at the very first Lichfield Festival in 1982 with Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson in their Cambridge Footlights days and has since gone on to achieve success as an actor, comedian and broadcaster, as well as narrating the UK editions of the Harry Potter audiobooks.

Chris Langdon, from competition sponsor Equans, said:

“We are hugely excited by this competition and having Stephen Fry read the winning entry is a real privilege. “The enthusiasm and creativity being generated by this work is a fantastic extension to our local and community engagement to jointly vision a greener, fairer and brighter future.” Chris Langdon

The closing date for entries is 13th May. For more details visit the competition website.

The Lichfield Festival will run from 7th to 17th July. Full listings and ticket information is available at www.lichfieldfestival.org.