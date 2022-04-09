Activities in Lichfield and Burntwood will aim to keep youngsters entertained during the Easter holidays.

Sessions include tennis, UV sport, parkour, soft archery and football.

They will be delivered by Lichfield District Council’s Active Lichfield team over the coming fortnight.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic development, leisure and Local Plan, said:

“A super range of activities are on offer in Lichfield and Burntwood this Easter at our Getin2it sessions. “They are a great way of keeping young people active over the holidays, off their gaming consoles and out in the fresh air. “We hope everyone will take advantage of them.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

For the full Getin2it activity listing for the Easter break visit www.activelichfield.co.uk.