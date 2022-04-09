The battle for the league title goes on after Chasetown FC won 1-0 against Sutton Coldfield Town.

Action from Chasetown FC v Sutton Coldfield Town. Picture: Cate Steadman

Only goal difference keeps Mark Swann’s third placed men behind Halesowen Town, while leaders Ilkeston Town have just a three point advantage on both sides with three games remaining.

Chasetown started brightly and an early Jack Langston shot flashed just wide of the post.

The Scholars deservedly took the lead in the 27th minute when Ben Lund fired a low effort past Jonathan Brown.

Skipper Danny O’Callaghan almost added a second with a shot from outside the box that deflected inches over the crossbar.

Chasetown kept knocking on the door and Joey Butlin had a goalbound shot blocked bravely by Luke Redfern.

Jordan Evans, O’Callaghan and then Langston combined with the latter’s right footed strike coming back off the post.

Brown then dived full length to keep out a deflected Langston drive as the hosts looked to wrap up the points.

Chasetown kept on the front foot throughout the second period as Butlin forced a save from Brown and then Dilano Reid almost broke the crossbar with a thundering shot from inside the box.