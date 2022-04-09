Life in Lichfield when the sun goes down is explored in a new photography exhibition in the city.

One of Douglas Armour’s photographs from the Lichfield After Dark exhibition

Lichfield After Dark will be at The Hub at St Mary’s from 12th April to 7th May.

It will feature images by Douglas Armour showcasing local landmarks, places and people.

A number of the photographs will be available to purchase, with all profits from the sale going to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Douglas said:

“Since I started taking photographs in Glasgow as a teenager I’ve been fascinated by low-light photography, especially of artistic performance and night-time cityscapes, so I’m delighted to share this passion in The Hub of my adopted city.” Douglas Armour

Admission is free. For more details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.